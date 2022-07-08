Kuje Jailbreak: Security Agents Overpowered By Boko Haram’s Superior Weapons – Federal Govt





The federal government has said that terrorists who attacked the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) succeeded because they had superior firepower.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repel the attack but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists.

The minister revealed that some of the assailants were killed during the attack.

Asked why the terrorists could not be stopped, he said: “You see, these kind of things, they happen and I want to assure you all those who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralised did the best that they could to neutralize it.

“I think what helped them was the number of people they came with and the superior weapons they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper