My Trial Taught Me Valuable Lessons Of Life, Says Ex-Skye Bank MD





After a two-year-long tussle with the country’s anti-graft agency, a former managing director of Skye Bank (now Polaris), Mr. Timothy Oguntayo, has finally been exonerated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who eventually withdrew the charges against him after reviewing its investigations.

Recall that the EFCC had in 2019 accused Oguntayo alongside other Skye Bank chiefs of money laundering and breach of trust.

The case lingered in the Federal High Court, Abuja until 2021 when it was finally struck out after EFCC withdrew the case.

The experience, however, Oguntayo noted, has left him with a different outlook on life, especially concerning managing relationships.

“I will first give God all the glory,” he heaved a heavy sigh as he spoke.

“It was a process of teaching me lessons of life that I could not have learned any other way. There were so many things that I didn’t understand about people that I came to understand during that period….





Source: Leadership Newspaper