Nigeria Can’t Attain Full Potentials Until Corrupt Persons Are Voted Out – Adebayo





Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said Nigerians needed to vote out corrupt politicians from office in order to address the country’s stunted growth and stop impediments preventing her attaining full potential.

Adebayo added that until such persons were sacked from office, Nigeria’s greatness cannot be achieved, a statement from his media team stated.

“If you want to kick out poverty and Insecurity, you will need to kick out corruption, and the only way you can kick corruption is to kick the corrupt people out of office,” he said.

Adebayo was a guest of the Voice of America (VOA) in the United States where he had gone on the invitation of the USA Commission for International Religious Freedom.

Nigeria as a people, he said, aren’t bad, the government is.

According to him, “Nigeria is synonymous with many good things. It’s the government that is synonymous with corruption and why they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper