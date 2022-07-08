Police Arrest Suspects In Mambillah Hotel Robbery





Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six notorious suspects behind the dastardly robbery attack on Mambillah Hotel, Owutu, Ikorodu area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects that robbed the hotel on May 11th said the feat followed a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation ordered and closely monitored by the Lagos State commissioner of police, CP Abiodun Alabi.

He said, “The suspects who were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir, Lagos State where they were eventually arrested include Lekan Adeoye ‘m’ aged 19, Ojo

Akeredolu ‘m’ aged 29, Quadri Balogun ‘m’ aged 23, Ahmed Oke ‘m’ aged 24, John Toluwalashe ‘m’ aged 23 and Azeez Akinpelu ‘m’ aged 20.

“ The seventh suspect, Taye, was neutralized during a gun duel with police officers. Items recovered from the suspects are two locally made pistols with 11 live cartridges.”

Hundeyin added that the armed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper