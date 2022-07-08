Troops Kill 5 Terrorists In Borno, Rescue Passenger Boat





Troops of “Operation Hadin Kai” have neutralised five Boko Haram /Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East while troops of Operation Delta Safe rescued a passenger boat in Bonny.

The director, defence media operations, major general Benard Onyeuko, in a statement said troops 24 Task Force Brigade on 3rd June, 2022, engaged terrorists at Gamage in Borno State and killed five terrorists.

The troops recovered two Ak 47 rifles, three dane guns, two AK magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, seven locally fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, four cell phones, three ATM cards and assorted bags of food stuff.

In a related development, he said the Nigerian Navy Ship Okpabana of Operation Delta Safe on July 5, 2022 responded to a distress call about a propulsion of a boat on transit and rescued the 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to a Lagos-based oil service company.

General Unyeuko said, “The boat lost her propelling ability at Agbara…





Source: Leadership Newspaper