2022 Commonwealth Games: Quadri, Omotayo,Others Make NTTF List





Ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham England, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation has released the list of players that will fly the country's flag.

According to the list, Germany-based Aruna Quadri tops the list and he will be making his fourth appearance in the competition having first appeared in Delhi, India in 2010.

The 2019 All African Games champion Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun and debutant Amadio Omeh will join Aruna in the men’s team for the games.

Fatima Bello who caused a major upset at the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup will lead the female and she will be paired by Edem Offiong, Esther Oribamise and Ajoke Ojomu as members of the women’s team to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the team will be handled by Nosiru Bello and Dotun Omoniyi as the game will run from July 28th to August 8th.





Source: Leadership Newspaper