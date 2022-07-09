BREAKING: Again, 7 More Kidnapped Train Passengers Regain Freedom 





After actively negotiating and participating in the dialogue that led to the release of 11 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnapped on March 28, 2022, Kaduna-based publisher and Media Consultant to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar, Mal Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika) has again negotiated the release of another seven of the kidnap victims on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that despite Mamu’s resolve to withdraw completely from negotiation due to series of setbacks and frustrations, which he blamed on the federal government, he had been under tremendous pressure from family members of the victims to reconsider his stance in view of the respect and confidence the abductors have in his ability to sincerely engage in dialogue with them.

Those released on Saturday include Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule and Sadiq Ango Abdullahi.

Other lucky passengers were Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman and the only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar…





Source: Leadership Newspaper