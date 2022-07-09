Ex-Lawmaker Accuses Reps’ Spokesperson For His Broken Marriage





A former lawmaker, Hon. Robinson Uwak, has accused a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, of allegedly being the mastermind of his broken marriage.

Uwak, who made the allegation via his verified Twitter handle, accused Kalu of having an illicit affair with his wife, Mrs Kezia Uwak, and bankrolling and egging her to nullify her marriage.

The ex-lawmaker while recounting how the alleged infidelity began, said “Kalu was dating Kezia who was his staff in 2017, in a whirlwind office romance. The affair lasted until I got married to her in 2020.

“Despite being a married woman, Kalu continued his illicit affair with her, booking and inviting her to hotels to sleep with her. When I confronted my wife about it, she cried and pleaded profusely at a family meeting and I forgave her.

“Despite her pleas, she continued with her cheating, which led to the last altercation with me.”

Following the discovery according to Uwak, he accused Kalu of convincing his wife,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper