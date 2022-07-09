Immigration Officer Nabbed For Killing Man At Drinking Joint





Over 12 people were reportedly killed during the recent bandits’ attacks in some communities in Katsina State.

The bandits numbering about 300 said to have invaded Burturkai, Dogon Ruwa, Marke, Unguwar Gubai and Doguwar Dankwanbo among other villages in the State where they killed, destroyed houses and rustled many cattle.

Investigation revealed that the same hoodlums also reportedly attacked the presidential advance team on Tuesday while moving to the bush after the operations.

A credible source who witnessed one of the attacks told our Correspondent that the attackers first dispersed Buturkai village, forcing the residents to relocate to Turare village where the main attack occurred, while some of them moved to Shandai, a grazing reserve area.

He said, “At Buturkai, the bandits killed three persons and went to Dogon Ruwa village where they killed two people, broke into so many shops and carted away valuables before proceeding to Marke village where they rustled some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper