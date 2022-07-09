Investigator Reveals Startling Details About Kuje Prison Attack





Just when many Nigerians thought they had heard the last version of the attack on the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre where 64 high-profile terrorists and more than 260 other hardened criminals were set free, fresh and startling revelations have emerged showing the role security agencies played in the invasion.

A private investigator has revealed that military personnel, police and other security operatives on guard duty during the attack on Kuje prison did not lift a finger to defend the facility.

According to the security source, none of the personnel fired a bullet throughout the operation, and apart from the Civil Defence officer who was killed for trying to fight the invaders, the terrorists did not aim any attack against both the military personnel or their armoured vehicle in the prison premises.

He also revealed that the four persons killed that night were fleeing inmates shot dead by soldiers at checkpoints after the attack.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also learnt that ‘awaiting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper