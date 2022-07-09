James Caan, ‘Godfather’ Star, Dies At 82





James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in the mafia epic, ‘The Godfather’, as well as a string of key films in the 1970s, has died aged 82.

The news was released by his Twitter account on Thursday.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Notorious for a hell-raising party lifestyle, Caan cut a swathe through Hollywood in the 1970s and early 80s, before abruptly quitting acting and for what the actor described a “pretty scary period” disappearing from public view, before engineering a comeback in the late 1980s, winning acclaim for films such as Misery, The Yards and Elf.

Caan was born in 1940 in the Bronx, New York City, the son of a kosher butcher. Keen not to follow his father into the meat trade, Caan initially…





Source: Leadership Newspaper