JUST-IN: 16 Passengers Missing As Another Boat Capsizes On Lagos Water 





Three days after a 20-passenger boat ferrying 17 persons capsized and two persons died, another passenger boat ferrying 16 persons on Friday capsized with all passenger onboard declared missing.

In a press statement by the General Manager, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Lagos, Sarat Braimah, she said the passeger boat was sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, Ojo in Lagos state.

According to her, the boat broke the waterways rules of late travelling by setting sail at 7.45pm, saying the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge which caused the boat to overturn.

He said, “At about 7.45 today the 8th of July 2022, The National Inland Waterways Authority and Lagos State Waterways Authority received a distress call of an incident on the waterways.

Source: Leadership Newspaper