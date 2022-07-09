Leveraging BOI Loans To Expand Businesses





Businesses need funds from time to time to maintain their cash flow. They require substantial working capital to ensure the smooth operation of business activities and boost profitability. Whether it is purchasing new equipment, hiring and training staff, expansion to larger premises or procuring new inventory, business persons need financing for their venture.

There are various players in the market which can provide business loans. Non-banking financial corporation, traditional banks, government institutions and crowdfunding are multiple options where business men can apply for business.

If there are anywhere entrepreneurs can get cheap or single-digit funds (often at nine percent lending rate), it is from the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Nigerian industrial sector which is the primary domain of BoI, is faced by myriads of challenges and problems which have greatly affected the pace of industrialization in the country and subsequently economic growth and development.

Consequently, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper