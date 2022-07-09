Making Fortune From Cashew Nut Export





The demand for cashew nuts is on an increase daily making it a lucrative venture a private or public player can invest in.

The demand is so high that Nigeria is one of the sixth-largest producers of it globally. And for many years, the business has been a major source of food and income generation for many homes and corporate ventures and yet, it has not been maximised fully.

The country exports more than 80 per cent of its raw cashews and this contributes about N24 billion (about US$58 million) to the Nigerian economy annually, creating employment for more than 600,000 people.

The global cashew market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026 further proving that the cashew business is good. Over time it has become an economically important commodity for countries such as India, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

According to information on the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) website, the cashew sector is undergoing rapid…





