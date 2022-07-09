Nigeria’s Oil Production Rise By 133,000 To 1.16mbpd





Nigeria’s oil production increased to an average of 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.02 million recorded in May 2022.

The figure rose more than 133,000 bpd, representing a 0.13 per cent increase from May 2022 output.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said this in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for June 2022.

With the addition of condensate, oil output grew to a total of 1.40 million bpd from 1.28 million posted last month.

This is the first month-on-month increase in production output the country has recorded this year

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

In January, February, March and April, the country’s oil production averaged 1.39 million bpd, 1.25 million bpd, 1.24 million…





Source: Leadership Newspaper