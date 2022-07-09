PDP Leaders’ Defection To Delta APC, Proof Of Omo-Agege’s Attractive Politics – Niboro





The Delta State APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation has described the recent defection of PDP leaders to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a testament to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s attractive style of politics.

This is even as the campaign organisation congratulated the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Omo-Agege, on the flagging off ceremony of five projects at his Alma Mater, St. George’s Grammar School Obinomba, Ukwuani LGA, Delta State.

A statement by the director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, on Friday, said during the week, Senator Omo-Agege had led other APC stalwarts to welcome Chief (Barr.) Gabriel Eko, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru, Arinze Mboka and over 1,000 PDP faithful into APC family in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of the State.

While Chief Eko was a two-time PDP chairman, Abraka Ward 3 (2012 to 2020) and Special Adviser to the chairman of Ethiope East…





Source: Leadership Newspaper