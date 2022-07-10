As NNPC Transits Into CAMA Company





On July 1, 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited legally transformed into a company whose operations and activities are regulated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA.

The NNPC’s transformation into a CAMA company follows the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

President Muhammadu Buhari will officially unveil the new NNPC Ltd on July 19, and invited all players in the sector to be part of the epoch-making event.

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, had on September 21, last year completed the incorporation of the NNPC Ltd in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act PIA, 2021, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16, 2021, following its passage by the National Assembly in July of the same year.

Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of the enactment of the PIA in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper