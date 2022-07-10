Bar Shootings Leave 19 Dead In South Africa





Two bar shootings, one in a township close to Johannesburg and another in eastern South Africa, have left 19 people dead, police said.

In Soweto, 15 people were killed after as they enjoyed a night out, police said on Sunday, when assailants drew up in a minibus taxi and began randomly firing at bar patrons.

In the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, police reported four people were killed and eight wounded during a shootout in a bar after two men fired discriminately at customers.

Police sources said it was too early to say if the assaults were in some way connected but observed their similarity.

“It saddens us that anyone now who posseses a gun wants to try their gun on our communities,” Faith Mazibuko, a member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety, told Al Jazeera.

“We wish to call upon communities to actually well indeed assist the police in bringing to book those perpetrators,” she added.

In Soweto, Johannesburg’s largest township to the southwest of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper