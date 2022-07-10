Delta Guber: Oborevwori Heads To Appeal Court 





The sacked governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratoc Party (PDP) in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has appealed a Federal High Court judgement, which sacked him as governorship candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the State.

Oborevwori, who also is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, filed a Notice and Grounds of Appeal, through his counsel, Joe Odey Agi (SAN).

He submitted that being dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division delivered on July 7, 2022 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/795/2022 by Honourable Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, hence his decision to approach the Court of Appeal.

The Speaker who raised nine grounds of appeal against the judgement in his notice of appeal filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, said upon the grounds set out in paragraph 3 and will at the hearing of the appeal seek the reliefs set out in paragraph 4 hereof.

Oborevwori also filed along with the notice of appeal, an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper