Kuje Attack: Inmates’ Cash Deposited In Our Custody Intact – NCoS





Contrary to reports that the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, stole money (local and foreign currencies) belonging to their fellow inmates, the controller-general, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Haliru Nababa, has said that no such thing happened, as all inmates’ cash deposited in the custody of the authorities of the custodial centre is safe and intact.

Some media reports had alleged that personnel at the Kuje Custodial Centre could not account for the sums of N82 million and $36,000 cash belonging to inmates.

The spokesman of the service, Umar Abubakar, while responding to consistent media enquiries on the allegations, explained in a statement on Saturday that its personnel do not keep such huge sums within custodial facilities.

He said, “All Inmates’ cash deposited in the custody of the authorities of the custodial centre is intact safe as there is an existing instruction from the controller-general of Corrections

The statement added…





Source: Leadership Newspaper