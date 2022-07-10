Kuje Attack: Police Arrest Boko Haram Escapee As Ex-DSS Director Wants Panel Of Inquiry





Worried by the different angles of reports to the attack on Kuje correctional facility by some suspected terrorists, former director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has called on the federal government to set-up a panel of inquiry to unravel what actually happened.

The retried director, who also insisted that enough intelligence were provided to all actionable agencies before the attack but nothing was done to forestall it, wondered how these terrorists came into the Kuje community without any detection and planned an attack of that magnitude.

This is even as a highly placed security sources said intelligence on planned attack in FCT and on Kuje prison were given to the actionable agencies in sequence up on July 4, 2022, a day before the suspected terrorists attacked and freed inmates from the correctional facility but nothing was done to stop them.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, Ejiofor said he believes the agencies were not able to act because they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper