MAN Demands VAT Exclusion On Diesel To Address Price Hike





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) has demanded the removal of Values Added Tax(VAT) on diesel to address the current price hike.

Production uncertainties and fear of survival are liming in the manufacturing sector following multiple challenges arising from inadequate electricity supply and inaccessible foreign exchange and now exponential rise in cost of diesel.

But MAN, in a reaction to the current increase in price of diesel, recalled that over the years, the sector has been battered by numerous familiar challenges that have plummeted the number of industries in Nigeria and converted industrial hubs in many parts of the country to warehouses of imported goods and event centres.

The association identified key challenges confronting the sector as; high operating cost environment occasioned largely by inadequate electricity supply and the high cost of alternative sources, excessive regulation and taxation, and inadequate supply of foreign exchange for importation of raw…





