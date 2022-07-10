NDLEA Nabs Human Trafficker, Victim With Cannabis At Lagos Airport





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has stopped an attempt by suspected human trafficker, Mathew Bassey, to export illicit drug to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bassey, had planted cannabis in the luggage of an orphan, Ms. Peter Gift Eno, who was ignorantly recruited for a phantom job in the Arab nation.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said Bassey, 29, from Oron LGA of Akwa Ibom State, was arrested on Wednesday, July 6, following the interception of Eno at the departure hall of the Lagos airport.

According to him, “When Eno’s luggage was searched, 50 parcels of cannabis (2.80kg) concealed in food items were discovered while there were discrepancies between the age she declared and the date of birth on her international passport.

“Further interview reveals that the human trafficker who recruited and brought her to the airport, Bassey was still…





Source: Leadership Newspaper