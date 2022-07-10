Shettima: Tinubu’s Choice Of Running Mate Illogical – PDP Group





The National Strategic Committee (NSC) of the PDP New Generation, has described as illogical the choice of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The political support group through its National Strategic Committee in a statement on Sunday, claimed the entire People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigerians at large were shocked with the news that Tinubu, a Muslim, has chosen a fellow Muslim as a running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The statement signed by the spokesman of NSC, Mohammed Ahmed Gorko, said that the support group condemned the choice of the APC vice presidential candidate as it was questionable.

“We condemn in strong terms the choice of the All progressive congress (APC) to promote a religious based campaign despite recognising the ethno-religious diversity in the country.

“As we all know, Nigeria is a secular state. At a time when the citizens are divided more than ever…





Source: Leadership Newspaper