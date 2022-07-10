Train Attack: Released 7 Kidnap Victims Reunite With Families





The lead negotiator and facilitator of the release of the seven kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train, Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika) has confirmed to LEADERSHIP that he has reunited all the seven kidnap victims with their respective families on Saturday after their release from captivity.

Mamu said that efforts by the military authorities to take over the kidnap victims after their release were resisted by the victims on arrival in Kaduna, hence they were handed over to him for onward delivery to their families.

They accused government of putting their lives in danger and unnecessarily delaying their release, hence they insisted on getting to their families immediately to be able to have urgent medical attention in view of their health conditions.

Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper and media consultant to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, however, added that after retrieving the victims from the terrorist group, soldiers provided security cover for them up to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper