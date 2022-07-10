Wike Not Tampering With LG Funds, Allocations – Council Boss





Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr Chidi Julius Lloyd, has declared that contrary to rumours, the state government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, does not tamper with funds and allocations accruing to the 23 LGAs in the state.

Lloyd made the declaration yesterday at Emohua, headquarters of Emohua LGA, while presenting his account of stewardship as part of activities marking his one year in office.

He said: “But, permit to state unequivocally, and with utmost sense of responsibility, that the state government does not tamper, deduct or interfere with our revenue allocation. This is what has enabled us to do what we are doing today.

“I want to reemphasise this point that the government of Rivers State of Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike does not tamper with allocations to local government areas.”

The council boss said his administration has received over N3 billion from the federation account and internally generated revenue, adding the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper