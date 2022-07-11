2 Firms Partner NYCN To Empower Youths On Alternative Energy





In the bid to empower Nigerian youths and deepen access to renewable energy across the country, Asteven Group and Bluecamel Ltd, has rolled out a nationwide training programme for youths across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on renewable energy provision as a strategy for boosting power supply, driving productivity and providing for income generation for the Nigerian youth.

Speaking during the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the trio, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Asteven Group, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, adding that with the rise in the cost of nonrenewable sources of energy particularly fossil fuels and youth unemployment, the partnership will be a win-win for all the stakeholders and the country at large.

“We are optimistic that with this partnership and training, youth unemployment will soon be a thing of the past and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper