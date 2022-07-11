29 Years After Abiola-Kingibe: Tinubu Resurrects Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Picks Shettima As Running Mate





The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, revealed his choice of running mate as Sen. Kashim Ibrahim Shettima.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu’s choice of the former Borno State governor, Shettima, is a throwback to 29 years ago in 1993 general election when business mogul and philanthropist, MKO Abiola, a Muslim, chose Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, also a Muslim, as his vice presidential candidate under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic.

The Abiola/Kingibe ticket was to emerge victorious in the presidential election on June 12, 1993, only for the election to be annulled by the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Tinubu announced his long-awaited choice of a running when he and other top officials of the ruling party paid a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura yesterday, according to a statement issued by presidential…





