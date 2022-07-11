Bayelsa LG Chairman Quits PDP





Chairman of Brass local government area of Bayelsa State, Victor Inodunimi Isaiah, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, citing internal crisis and segregation.

He also announced that he and his followers have pitched their tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Isaiah was elected into office in 2019 as a local government chairman on the platform of the PDP and has a month to the expiration of his mandate.

In his resignation letter to the Ward 3 chairman of the PDP in Brass council dated July 8th, 2022, Isaiah thanked the party for giving him the platform to be in office.

He however said he no longer see the PDP as party on which platform he can actualise the desire to serve the people.

In another statement he issued yesterday, Isaiah said his political history would be incomplete without mentioning the PDP, adding that “most of us are in politics to bring infrastructural development and other democratic dividends to our people, and a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper