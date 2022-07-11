Foundation Seeks Prayer For Gov Emmanuel, Inaugurates New Church Auditorium 





The Ini Ememobong Foundation (IEF) has called on indigenes of Akwa Ibom State to intensify prayers for Governor Udom Emmanuel, especially as his administration begins to countdown to May, 29, 2023.

The chairman of the foundation and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comr. Ini Ememobong, made the call, Saturday, during the dedication service and handing over of a new worship hall constructed by the foundation, for the Church of Christ, Awa-Iman in Onna LGA of the State.

In his remarks, the progenitor of the foundation said the building project was undertaken to provide a befitting place, where Christians would not only gather to worship God, but also an altar where supplications and thanksgiving would be offered to God on behalf of the Governor, even long after his administration.

While thanking God for His benevolence upon the life of the governor, and many other Christian faithful, who have made sacrifices by upholding Governor Emmanuel in their prayers, Ememobong said as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper