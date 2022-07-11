JUST-IN: Reconsider Your Position, Buhari Begs ASUU 





President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, Katsina State, called on Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider its position on the prolonged strike, expressing worry that the hiatus will have generational consequences on families, the educational system and future development of the country.

The President, who received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders at his residence on Sallah homage, said the strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that already beg for attention.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that the future of the country rests on the quality of educational institutions and education, while assuring that the government understands their position, and negotiations should continue, with students in lecture halls.

“We hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper