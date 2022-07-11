NEMA Recovers 13 More Bodies From Lagos Boat Accident





National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has recovered 13 more bodies from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, a suburb of Lagos on Saturday.

NEMA zone coordinator in the South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Farinloye said a total of 17 bodies had been recovered so far from the recovery operations of the missing victims.

He said, “Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning. With this, a total of 17 bodies have been recovered,” he said.

Farinloye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the search and rescue operations had ended

The coordinator said that illegal boat operators plying the waterways beyond the stipulated official hours led to these avoidable deaths.

He said that the act was a gross violation of the regulations of the waterways’ guidelines for operators.

“It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper