Ogun Gov Reiterates Commitment To Revive, Complete Olokola Deep Seaport 





Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reviving the Olokola deep seaport project.

This, he noted was in line with the transport master plan of the incumbent state government.

Abiodun, who made this known while speaking at the 2022 Ojude Oba Festival, held in Ijebu Ode on Monday, gave the assurance that the project located in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area would be completed and inaugurated by his administration.

“Let me formally announce the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside area of our state, this is in line with our transport master plan. And the promise I made to our people and our father, the Awujale, is that the port will be built in his lifetime and we will commission that deep sea port,” he said.

Abiodun while noting that the theme of the festival, ‘The return of Ojude Oba’ is very apt considering that the festival was not celebrated in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper