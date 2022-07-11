



Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the choice of a worthy vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governor, who was the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, described the Tinubu/Shettima combination as a victory ticket for the party.

Buni in a statement issued by his director general, Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mamman, said the choice of Shettima will enrich the fortunes of the party with bright chances of victory in the 2023 general election.

“The combination of Tinubu and Shettima makes the party stronger to approach the presidential election next year with a clear victory,” he said.

Governor Buni said the APC presidential and vice presidential candidates are people with bountiful wealth of experience in governance to make Nigeria great.

“Their administrative competence, skills and success stories have adequately prepared them for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper