We’ll Continue To Encourage Personnel In Poetry, Writing – Navy





Nigerian Navy has said it will continue to serve as a source of encouragement to its personnel who chose to engage in poetry and others forms of writing.

The commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt yesterday while speaking at the launch of a book titled: “Like Butterflies Scattered By Art of Rascals”.

The book, which is a composition of poetry works, was authored by Navy commander Umar Abubakar Sidi, a Navy Helicopter Pilot.

Ibrahim said, “All I can say is that Sidi, the sky is your starting point. The Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces at large will always support you. We will always provide for you the enabling pedestal to sour higher.”

The NNS Pathfinder commander, who was represented by Navy captain Stanley Umeh, recalled how Sidi started writing poems for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) magazine, ‘The Variance’ as first year Cadet in the year 2000.

He said, “I vividly recall that as at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper