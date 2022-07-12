APC Defends Choice Of Shettima As Tinubu’s Running Mate





Amidst protests from several quarters, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stoutly defended its choice of a Muslim running mate to its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

APC deputy national publicity secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, yesterday applauded the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

He asked Nigerians and real voters to ignore religious sentiment being promoted by opposition political parties, even as he assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of the opposition.

The APC spokesman, who described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, said the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been thrown off balance since the announcement of Shettima, hence the noise and their agony they are expressing.

According to Ajaka, Senator Shettima is a man of knowledge, accomplishment,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper