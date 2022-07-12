As TCN Plans To Raise Abuja Transmission Network By 624MW





T he Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) under the leadership of Engr. Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has declared its vision of improving electricity supply for the teeming Nigerian consumers.

A Nigeria with adequate power supply for industries to thrive, small businesses can grow, support modern agriculture and idealise the capital city Abuja. That is what TCN hopes to achieve in the capital city by enhancing the bulk power transmission capacity by 624 megawatts (MW) to address a 20-year energy demand index in Abuja.

The Abuja Feeding Scheme is a vision that is no longer on paper but has its footprints practically at five major sites within Abuja. The project which was flagged off in 2018 gained acceleration under the leadership of Engr. Abdulaziz, with key components to be ready this year.

Engr. Abdulaziz has brought his over 25 years of engineering experience and responsibility as a tested project manager to bear in project initiation and execution in the company, with a penchant…





Source: Leadership Newspaper