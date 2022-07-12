Climate Change: Africa Risks $415bn Annual Losses Without Sustainable Funding





Unless sustainable source of funding is secured to improve infrastructure especially in the energy sector, Africa risks annual economic losses of up to $415 billion by 2030 from the impact of climate change on the environment.

While energy and financial experts on one hand said Africa needs over $23 billion to upgrade existing refineries on the continent to produce cleaner fuels and displace charcoal with modern fuels, they also insist that without significant improvements in infrastructure resilience, annual economic losses from natural disasters’ damage to urban infrastructure alone would increase from $300 billion currently to $415 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the recent ARDA Virtual Sustainable Financing Workshop, executive secretary of African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), Anibor Kragha said strategic options are needed for financing energy transition in the African downstream petroleum sector.

Kragha disclosed that sub-Saharan Africa’s import needs for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper