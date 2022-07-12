DBN Seeks Financial Inclusion For MSMEs’ Growth





The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc recently hosted its second Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) summit in Kano in line with its mandate of providing access to finance to small businesses in Nigeria.

The event, which focused on the role of development bank in inclusive financing, had present the CEO of Dantata Foods, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata who was the keynote speaker, alongside panelists, including founder of Startup Kano Hub, Aisha Tofa; Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen; founder of Mercy Mission Global Ltd, Samirah Faruk; co-founder, Rural Farmers Hub Olusegun Adegun and founder of WeKasuwa, Saratu Buhari, according to a press release by the bank.

The managing director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tony Okpanachi, in his opening remarks accentuated the importance of MSMEs to the socio-economic development of the region and the country.

He said “It has become imperative for us to pull resources together and channel collaborative efforts towards building…





Source: Leadership Newspaper