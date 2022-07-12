Ex-militant Leader Assassinated In Bayelsa





An ex-militant leader, Indukapo Ogede and head of operations of Darlon Oil and Gas Servicing Limited has been assassinated in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Ogede was said to have been killed in an execution manner Sunday night at a hotel off Tamic road in Okutukutu, where he usually stays when he is in Yenagoa.

His assailants, armed and wearing military uniform, were said to have driven into the hotel Sunday afternoon and paid for three rooms ostensibly as a decoy for their real motive.

A source at the hotel said they later went to the bar to drink while waiting for their target to return from an assignment he went to town to execute.

However, some people close to the deceased at the hotel suspected that something was unusual with the behaviour of the suspected assassins and decided to alert him on phone but he did not pick his call as he was driving to the hotel. Eyewitness account stated that on sighting his car entering the premises, they ran towards him and shot him…





Source: Leadership Newspaper