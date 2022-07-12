Gov Diri Condemns Abduction Of Ex-Bayelsa Commissioner, Assures Rescue





The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the abduction of a former Commissioner for Special Duties (Federal Projects) in the State, Mr. Mike Ogiasa, by unknown gunmen, assuring that the state government and security agencies were working to ensure he is rescued from kidnappers’ den.

Ogiasa, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was abducted on June 2, 2022 in his hometown of Otuabadi in Ogbia local government area of the State. His abductors later sent out a video of him in a water-logged six feet grave pleading to families to pay ransom for his freedom.

Reacting to the development, Governor Diri, while speaking during the 17th State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, condemned the kidnapping of the former commissioner, stressing that his administration has zero tolerance for crime and criminality and all those involved in the abduction will not go scot-free.

Diri, who also noted that though the people of the state and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper