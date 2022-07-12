Hypocrisy And The Dysfunctional World Order





It’s Hypocrisy, Stupid!

Nothing seems to be more definitive of the human experience as hypocrisy is.

It is the reason why some, not of as much moral constitution as they would wish the world to believe, would describe others as immoral, primitive, uncivilised, or incapable of being able to organise their societies within the frame of higher values. Yet, our shared history as humans speaks otherwise, and points out primal similarities, while also revealing that the ability to point at others and call them needless names is essentially a function of power.

One of the greatest theatres of hypocrisy is certainly the sphere of leadership. And, we see its routine enactments from the so-called dysfunctional spaces of Africa’s ‘banana’ republics, to the gilded halls of privilege, from Downing Street, to Westminster, then Washington DC, and beyond.

Not just in Africa, or some parts of Asia, there is a crisis of leadership all over the world. And the need to keep reinventing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper