JUST-IN: Funke Akindele Confirms She’s Lagos PDP Deputy Gov’ship Candidate





Award-winning Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, has confirmed that she is the running mate to Olajide Adediran, a.k.a Jandor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

In a video she made and posted on her Instagram handled on Tuesday, she revealed that the decision was a clear departure from the norm.

She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived women, youth and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept the huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

The actress added that she had empowered a good number of people via her non-governmental organisation, Jenifa Foundation.

Source: Leadership Newspaper