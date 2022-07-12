Kwara 2023: In Search Of Political Unity In Illorin





For decades, development in terms of self-help projects has eluded Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, due to lack of cooperation amongst the elite, especially the politicians.

In the years past, a large chunk of Ilorin elites shied away from giving back to their community for nothing, but pure political reasons. In that era, most Ilorin elite shunned participation in community development because they felt they were not given the desired recognition from certain quarters.

The elites practically left the issue of community development in the hands of the late Second Republic Senate leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, popularly called ‘Olooye’ and his political disciples. The feeling of the elites was that the late Saraki was being singled out as alpha and omega when it comes to community development and consequently was accorded ‘undue recognition.’

However, the recent decision of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to recognise the modest contributions of some notable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper