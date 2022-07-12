Leave PAP Administrator Alone, Ex-Agitators Warn NASS





Former agitators in the Niger Delta region, have warned the National Assembly, especially the Senate, to withdraw its threat of arrest warrant against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dikkio (Rtd).

This is as they reminded the National Assembly that the PAP was not an automated teller machine (ATM) for politicians from the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

Recall that the chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, had last Sunday threatened that Dikkio risked being arrested following his alleged failure to appear before the Senate Committee.

But, the ex-agitators, under the auspices of the the Western flank of the now defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, warned politicians to stay away from the PAP office, unless their involvements are in tandem with the mandate of the peace of the Niger Delta region.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper