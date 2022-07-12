Oil Prices Crash Further On Global Economy Slowdown 





Oil prices crashed further on Tuesday as concerns about a global economic slowdown and growing COVID-19 cases in China reduced risk appetite among traders.

West Texas Intermediate lost as much as eight per cent to slip under $96 a barrel.

Reports show that rising virus cases in China and looming United States inflation data were stoking concerns about demand.

Meanwhile, dwindling liquidity was also exacerbating price moves while money managers turned more bearish on the main oil benchmarks last week, cutting their net-long positions to the lowest since 2020.

“The volatility in commodity markets increases the stakes for putting money to work,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

“The decimation of other commodities has also reduced risk appetite for crude even in supply constrained market,” she added.

Despite recession fears, several energy administrations agreed that supply tightness is set to worsen.

Source: Leadership Newspaper