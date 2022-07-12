Osinachi: Remanded Husband Escapes From Kuje Prison During Jailbreak





Husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, was one of those who escaped during last Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre in Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Correctional Sercive (NCoS), 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the night attack.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack.

“As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment.

“However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, had said.

According to an online newspaper, SaharaReporters, multiple security sources on Tuesday confirmed that the husband of the late gospel singer was among the escaped inmates.

Source: Leadership Newspaper