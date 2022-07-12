Tinubu’s Running Mate: Borno CAN Chairman Denies Endorsing Kashim Shettima  





The Borno State chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Mohammed Williams Naga, has denied ever endorsing Senator Kashim Shettima as the right choice for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential running mate for the 2023 elections.

Reacting to the story making the rounds on Monday evening in Maiduguri, the CAN chairman, denied making any commendation or issuing statement to any journalist, noting the alleged endorsement was lifted from an interview he granted to some journalists on April 3, 2017 whien Senator Kashim Shettima was a governor of Borno State.

He expressed shock that an acclaimed professional journalist would mischievously lift such an interview, portray it as if it was granted on Monday being July 11, 2022.

Consequently upon the unwholesome development, Bishop Naga said he has summoned a meeting of all the CAN representatives in the state as well as the national body, which comes up on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after which CAN will issue a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper