2 Killed In Communal, Cultist Clashes In Kwara





Two persons have been killed in two communities of Kwara State over land dispute and cultists’ clash.

A land dispute between Iwo and Odo Ekun communities in Isin local government area of the state claimed the life of a farmer while another clash between rival cult groups in Ilorin, the state capital, claimed the life of a student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

LEADERSHIP gathered that a farmer from Odo Ekun who went to farm in a disputed land was ambushed and beaten up by members of the Iwo community.

“The attackers, five in number, descended on him and almost lynched him before the Odo Ekun community mobilised members to rescue him,” a source told LEADERSHIP.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development, adding that six persons have been arrested in connection with the crisis.

“One person was killed and another injured but we have arrested six persons in connection with the incident,” Okasanmi added.

Also on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper