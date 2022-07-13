FCTA Taskforce Demolishes Criminal-infested Shanties In Kwali





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cleared notorious hotspots in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The shanties demolished were those beside and adjacent to Federal Government College (FGC) in Kwali.

The Taskforce said it will continue with its intensive clampdown on environmental nuisances posing security threats to lives and property.

Accompanied by joint security operatives, the FCTA official demolished multiple illegal structures, mainly shanties built with corrugated zinc and woods used in selling of petrol, food, and drinking joints, all operating under an electric high tension wire in the area.

Others affected were makeshift structures and clusters of kiosks erected by artisans, PoS operators, and petty traders inside the premises of an uncompleted shopping plaza, bearing FCDA/DC demolition notice dated 5/8/2020, along the corridors of Kwali axis of the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

It was observed that the affected…





Source: Leadership Newspaper